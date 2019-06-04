Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

From May 10-12, The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston played host to the 2019 edition of Comicpalooza, one of the biggest games, anime and pop culture shows in the US.



Alongside guests like Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, thousands of cosplayers were in attendance, and we’ve captured a ton of their amazing work in this video and gallery by Mineralblu.

As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s character information and social media handle watermarked on their image.

