Comic-Con, the biggest nerd show on Earth, wrapped up earlier this month, and aside from over-priced toys and exhausting panel talks there was also a ton of cosplay present.

Mineralblu was there braving the crowds for us to bring you this showcase of some of the best of it, featuring everything from very good cosplay dogs to some Spidey romance to a Very Incredible Hulk.

First up, here’s a video:

And below is a gallery, with links to each cosplay featured in the respective caption:

Cosplay by thefoundryworx

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay by therealweaponx
Cosplay by kawaiimayhem
Cosplay by Gilbert Arzola
Cosplay by artmodeldave & cinemamakeupschool
Cosplay by drscifi & darthhater23
Cosplay by rei.kennex.cosplay

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay by magnetomystique
Cosplay by thecosplaydog
Cosplay by jennalynnmeowri
Cosplay by escoblades
Cosplay by thestarflower & pixel_stitcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay by shultzack
Cosplay by momod714 & aliciamariebody
Cosplay by Jeter Cosplay & thesugarpigbakery
Cosplay by mandisoawesome
Cosplay by fleshandbloodcosplay
Cosplay by princesshelicopter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay by susanmd3
Cosplay by saramonicosplay & amberskiescosplay
Cosplay by batbrenna
Cosplay by emilyrexz
Cosplay by axcelerationdesigns
Cosplay by chibianika

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay by mootyvision
Cosplay by chihirochieko