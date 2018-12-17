Year In Review We look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.

As the craft continues to grow, and its professionals become more professional, it feels like each year as we look back at the best cosplay from the last 12 months it gets harder and harder to pick standout examples from the crowd. Everything has just got so good.

But this annual roundup has to draw a line somewhere, so we’ve taken a look back at our event and showcase galleries (and individual features!) to find some of the most impressive examples of cosplay from 2018, whether they be amazing outfits, photos, make-up work of combination of the lot.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

