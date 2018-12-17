Year In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.  

As the craft continues to grow, and its professionals become more professional, it feels like each year as we look back at the best cosplay from the last 12 months it gets harder and harder to pick standout examples from the crowd. Everything has just got so good.

But this annual roundup has to draw a line somewhere, so we’ve taken a look back at our event and showcase galleries (and individual features!) to find some of the most impressive examples of cosplay from 2018, whether they be amazing outfits, photos, make-up work of combination of the lot.

Cosplay by arcanekani & hakizzle91 | Photo by troysdecoy
Cosplay by Polina
Cosplay by hellspawned_cosplay | Photo by gimmiecookie
Cosplay by Skunk | Photo by eosAndy

Cosplay by angel_ta2 | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay & Photo: Kamui
Cosplay by Lady Zero
Cosplay by freddienova, wulfgarweapons & wildkarde | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by thelanisaz | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by dcblackgeeks | Photo: Mineralblu

Cosplay by: cutiepiesensei | Photo by Anna Fischer
Cosplay by: Unknown | Photo by Anna Fischer
Cosplay by Sourcery Cosplay | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by costumebiz | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by Scrap Shop Props | Photo by Steamkittens
Cosplay by 89stiles | Photo: Mineralblu

Cosplay by hokuprops | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by jedibugs | Photo by worldofgwendana
Cosplay by wrussell9 & elliebabygurl
Cosplay by Narga | Photo by kmitenkova
Cosplay by Egg Sisters | Photo: Mineralblu
Cosplay by zep-hindle | Photo by Nikolay Zharov

Cosplay by George Hughes |
Cosplay by Moosefix | Photo: Martin Wong
Cosplay by Jechts, Photo by Britany Quin
Cosplay by Coregeek, Hair & Make-up by Warren Dion Smith | Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Jason Aulicino | Photo: Justin Cosplay
Image: T-Hero SILK, Photo: Mineralblu

Cosplay by Stella Chuu, RiotJynx, Hendoart, Akemi101xoxo, MaidofMight js_cosplay, milynnsarley , riansynnth, sushimonstuh and marikocosplay | Photo by CineCosu Studios
Cosplay by Banana Cospboys | Photos by Dr. Cosplay