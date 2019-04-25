Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Earlier this month, Chicago played host to Star Wars Celebration 2019, the biggest convention/party for Star Wars fans on the planet. And where there are loads of Star Wars fans, there’s some A+ cosplay.

Mineralblu was there taking photos for us, and you can see some of the best of it below. If you need an idea of how much quality cosplay was at this place, the video runs for nearly 15 minutes.

