Techno Viking x Assassin's Creed Valhalla

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Valhallacosplaymaul
6
Gif: Maul Cosplay

My favourite type of cosplay video isn’t the one where fans are recreating scenes from the show/movie/game they’re cosplaying as. It’s cosplayers doing dumb shit like skating as Geralt, or recreating the famous “Technoviking” video, only starring the cast of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here’s Maul (also star of that Geralt vid) and friends turning medieval England into a German street parade. First, if you need a recap, here’s the original:

And now that you’re reacquainted with how it all starts, you can admire just how close Maul sticks to it here:

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

mouseclicker33
mouseclicker

Oh god, deep internet pull here. I wonder how many people even recognize this video now.