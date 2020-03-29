Terrible Witcher Cosplay, Incredible Witcher Fight Scenes

Just goes to show, sometimes it’s not the outfit that makes the cosplay. It’s the...choreography and fight scenes?



The same team behind that Mandalorian video from a few weeks back have decided to get together again and do the same thing, but for The Witcher. The terrible costumes are the point: these guys are here to move quickly and murder each other, not look nice in a studio shoot.

Everyone involved is a professional Hollywood stunt performer. Geralt is played by Ben Aycrigg, while he’s fighting another Witcher (Adam Lytle), and the guys getting their ass kicked are Alex Hashioka, Billy Matt Thompson, Billy Bussey and Kevin Kem . The video itself was put together by Legend of Micah.

Between them these guys have been stunt doubles in stuff like The Avengers, Walking Dead and Baby Driver.

I have never seen foil-covered wooden swords look so dangerous.