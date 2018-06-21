A-Kon is the longest-running anime convention in North America, and this year over 30,000 fans came through the doors between June 7-10 at the Forth Worth Convention Centre.

There was loads of cosplay on display over the weekend, and Mineralblu was there taking these shots and video of the event for us.

Here’s a 13-minute clip roaming the con floor:

And below you’ll find a selection of images showcasing some of the best cosplay at A-Kon 2018:

Cosplay by thelilmoose

Cosplay by kittyjberry
Cosplay by Kay Bear
Cosplay by Jennybelly
Cosplay by 1fuzzyrocket
Cosplay by Firaga Fox
Cosplay by Dat Cosplay

Cosplay by chrislegg47, heysweetie11 & beardedcosplay
Cosplay by punxrat
Cosplay by lucylag00sey & maddi3ibarra
Cosplay by Jelfish
Cosplay by Chibi and Chub Cosplay
Cosplay by kevbotcosplay

Cosplay by tamchancosplay
Cosplay by Frostbite Cosplay
Cosplay by Sourcery Cosplay
Cosplay by lift_haichew23
Cosplay by Medusa’s Mirror
Cosplay by North Star Fitness

Cosplay by Atelier Heidi
Cosplay by ufochii