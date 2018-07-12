Anime Expo is one of the biggest nerd shows of the year, but this year it was also the hottest. Literally. Held between July 5-8 in LA, temperatures soared during the con to reach well over 100 degrees, which wreaked havoc with cosplayers and attendees alike.

For anyone just visiting the show, those are gross conditions to be walking around a crowd of tens of thousands of people! For cosplayers, though, it was even worse, because not only was it super uncomfortable to be wearing leather/foam/cardboard/makeup in that heat, but it was so hot that some costumes simply came apart.

Still, folks persevered. In the scorching daytime conditions, when many could only stand to be in their outfits for an hour or two, they still managed to have some fun and mingle, while also taking advantage of the cooler nighttime conditions to have some shoots and party.

Mineralblu was there taking photos and video (which really shows off the heat) for Kotaku, the best of which you can see below. You can check out even more at his Facebook page

Cosplay by tokkiyoqt & raiz_hell
Cosplay by misslacecadet & sinastri
Cosplay by daniellebaloo
Cosplay by costumebiz
Cosplay by kazzycosplay, lord_gundam, ruffincosplay & sabre_grove
Cosplay by jocelyn.adair

Cosplay by andihandro & meattofusoup
Cosplay by kamikazegamez
Cosplay by simonliu58
Cosplay by jenny.belly
Cosplay by smilingbubble & lumlionel
Cosplay by tajh256

Cosplay by kyrramarie
Cosplay by khaloghi & icemakecosplay
Cosplay by kinpatsucosplay
Cosplay by crymecat
Cosplay by kinpatsucosplay