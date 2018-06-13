ColossalCon was held earlier this month in Sandusky, Ohio, and it’s easily one of the best cosplay shows of the year. Not only is it a regular con, but outside are some idyllic grasslands, and inside the resort is a pool.



That means cosplayers are free to tackle massive projects like the Shadow of the Colossus shoot we featured last week, but to also then hit the pool in custom costumes tailored just for the summer weather.

Mineralblu was there taking shots and video for us, and you can see some highlights below. First up is a video showcasing some of the best cosplay on display:

This is a lip-sync music video:

And here are the pics. You can see more at Mineralblu’s Facebook page.