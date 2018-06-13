ColossalCon was held earlier this month in Sandusky, Ohio, and it’s easily one of the best cosplay shows of the year. Not only is it a regular con, but outside are some idyllic grasslands, and inside the resort is a pool.

That means cosplayers are free to tackle massive projects like the Shadow of the Colossus shoot we featured last week, but to also then hit the pool in custom costumes tailored just for the summer weather.

Mineralblu was there taking shots and video for us, and you can see some highlights below. First up is a video showcasing some of the best cosplay on display:

This is a lip-sync music video:

And here are the pics. You can see more at Mineralblu’s Facebook page.

Cosplay by foxtail40
Cosplay by Oki-Cospi & Pyrofly
Cosplay by Meevers Desu Cosplay
Cosplay by Pyrofly
Cosplay by Minjee Kay Cosplay
Cosplay by arcanine_rawr
Cosplay by Rae Kay Cosplay
Cosplay by dhirst45
Cosplay by Kawaii Bro Cosplay & Caged Angel Cosplay
Cosplay by Arcanekani Cosplay
Cosplay by Jackie-chan Cosplay
Cosplay by Starbuxx
Cosplay by Spectra
Cosplay by Starbuxx
Cosplay by Rainydaysandtiramisu & _tempii
Cosplay by TayrexDanielle DeNicola
Cosplay by Shan Claw & Elfengamez
Cosplay by Luxlo Cosplay