Cosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!  

DragonCon, which was held between August 30–September 3 in Atlanta, isn’t just one of the biggest cosplay shows in North America, it’s now one of the biggest cosplay galleries we’ve ever run on this site.

Over 80,000 people went through the doors of multiple hotels in the area, to sit in on panels, meet friends, celebrate nerd stuff and of course admire the cosplay, which plays a big part in the DragonCon parade that rolls through downtown Atlanta.

We’ve got two galleries to feature here, one with a video and shots from Mineralblu, the other from photographer Anna Fischer. It’s all so, so good.

Cosplay by astonmartini_victorvoyeur
Cosplay by ridd1e

Cosplay by Cliff Cosplay & thewickedtailor
Cosplay by sid_garrand_nightmare_armor
Cosplay by hopingdreamer

Cosplay by ridd1e
Cosplay by Casual Assassin Cosplay & bradleyspeed
Cosplay by oquinnchristian& revivibarton
Cosplay by kachoong
Cosplay by katiecosplays
Cosplay by dstephenson333

Cosplay by queenk.rool & ashefrosty
Cosplay by vibranium.cosplay
Cosplay by freddienova, wulfgarweapons & wildkarde
Cosplay by wade.dubya.wilson
Cosplay by kawaiimayhem
Cosplay by baby_okoyes_mom

Cosplay by cepoole97, dstrackt, pins.snip.cosplay, chocobobuttcosplay & funscuttle
Cosplay by thelanisaz
Cosplay by dcblackgeeks
Cosplay by ebonywarriorstudios
Cosplay by vsgdee
Cosplay by ladykitzcosplay

Cosplay by hanecosplay

Cosplay by Propped Up Creations
Cosplay by marriedmakers

Cosplay by novachronum