Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

DragonCon, which was held between August 30–September 3 in Atlanta, isn’t just one of the biggest cosplay shows in North America, it’s now one of the biggest cosplay galleries we’ve ever run on this site.

Over 80,000 people went through the doors of multiple hotels in the area, to sit in on panels, meet friends, celebrate nerd stuff and of course admire the cosplay, which plays a big part in the DragonCon parade that rolls through downtown Atlanta.

We’ve got two galleries to feature here, one with a video and shots from Mineralblu, the other from photographer Anna Fischer. It’s all so, so good.

