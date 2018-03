The Emerald City Comic Con was held in Seattle earlier this month, with around 100,000 fans turning up. Some of those were cosplayers, and these are the best of them.



Thanks to Justin for the photos! You can see more of his work at his personal site and Instagram page.

Note: we haven’t been able to credit every cosplayer, so if you recognise/are any of the cosplayers below, let me know and I can add you!

