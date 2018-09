Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Rose City Comic Con was held in Portland last week, and photographer Justin Cosplay was kind enough to send in some shots (and video) he took of the event.

You can see more of Justin’s work at his Instagram page.

Advertisement Advertisement