Haviong only just finished up the Emerald City Comic Con, Seattle got its second big nerd show in a month over Easter, with Sakura-Con being held at the Washington State Convention Center.

It’s one of the biggest anime cons in North America, which means there was a ton of fantastic cosplay on show, much of which was captured by Justin Cosplay (Instagram) for this showcase gallery.

Advertisement

Note: We weren’t able to get credit information for all the cosplayers, so if you are/recognise any of the uncredited below, let me know and I’ll add you ASAP!

Cosplay by Eric Virgin
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by browspirit
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Ninja Cat Cosplay
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Jenilee
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by cadimoff
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Seifer-sama
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Unknown
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Unknown
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Unknown
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Unknown
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Slaahv
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Kurochat
Photo: Justin Cosplay
Cosplay by Unknown
Photo: Justin Cosplay