Haviong only just finished up the Emerald City Comic Con, Seattle got its second big nerd show in a month over Easter, with Sakura-Con being held at the Washington State Convention Center.
It’s one of the biggest anime cons in North America, which means there was a ton of fantastic cosplay on show, much of which was captured by Justin Cosplay (Instagram) for this showcase gallery.
Advertisement
Note: We weren’t able to get credit information for all the cosplayers, so if you are/recognise any of the uncredited below, let me know and I’ll add you ASAP!