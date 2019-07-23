Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Once again, Blerdcon went down earlier this month in DC, and once again, the cosplay was absolutely incredible.



Wondering what “Blerd” means, or why there’d be a “Blerdcon”? Here’s the show’s official description:

Blerdcon is an event that highlights and celebrates Blerd culture and creates a marketplace of ideas where sharing that culture can take place with proper context, attribution and positivity in an inclusive environment. Blerdcon is derived from the term “Blerd” which is short for black nerd. Blerd culture encompasses creatives, fans, producers who are and have been contributing to every fandom, but don’t get the recognition or notoriety. Blerdcon celebrates our connection with LGBTQ, the disabled, POCs and the international community! All are welcome to partake in the experience as we are an open community who love all the same nerddom.

Advertisement

As he did last year, Legend of Micah was there with his camera, and put together this great video showcasing just some of the cosplay that was in attendance.

As a bonus, here’s a He-Man team (including hellspawned_cosplay) that deserved its own shout-out: