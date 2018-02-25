The North American cosplay calendar kicks off every year with Katsucon, a massive show held every year just outside DC that attracts around 20,000 fans.

That’s not how many cosplayers there are, that’s just the overall attendance figure, but it can feel like they’re one and the same when you look at how much quality cosplay was on show between Feb 16-18.

As usual, most of these pics (and the amazing music video) were taken by Mineralblu, and you can check out more of his stuff at his Facebook page.

Image: Savage Suon (Instagram), Photo: Mineralblu