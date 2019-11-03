Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The First Diablo 4 Cosplay Was Perfect

Luke Plunkett
When Diablo 4 was announced over the weekend, there was some very large and very professional cosplay to go along with it.

Like they’ve done with recent Overwatch character reveals, Blizzard hired professional cosplayers to help out on the news, in this case getting Henchmen Studios—one of the biggest and best costume/prop workshops around—and make-up artist Kelton Ching to transform 6’2" model Stefanie Drew into Lilith, mother of deceit, the mistress of betrayal.

All video and photos below by Mineralblu.

Cosplay by Stefanie Drew, Henchmen Studios & Kelton Ching

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

