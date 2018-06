The tale of Olgierd and Iris is one of the most tragic to be found in The Witcher 3, which when you consider the rest of the quests in such a bleak, brutal game is really saying something.



This is Lyumos paying homage to the character with some incredible cosplay, with photos by Kira.

We’ve featured Lyumos’ Witcher 3 before, because she also does one hell of a Keira Metz.

