Cosplayer Polygon Forge specialises in polygonal representations of video game characters; so imagine if every game ever made had come out on the PS1 and you’ll be getting pretty warm.

This is her take on an original design for an action figure, done by artists R-one studio and Hui Zou, which looks like this:

And after Polygon Forge is done with it, it looks like this:



Absolutely incredible. It looks like an action figure that I’d be scared to even look at for fear of breaking it, but here it’s a fully wearable costume.

And just so you know it’s a costume, here’s the laborious process involved in getting into it all: