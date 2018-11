Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Like they have the last few times there’s been a new character reveal, Blizzard got in touch with props and costume builders Henchmen Studios to create an almost 1:1 real-life replica of Ashe’s outfit and gear.



Video: Mineralblu

Cosplayer Karolina Lefay was brought in to actually wear the gear, and really, if we get any more of these costumes we’re going to be halfway to a live-action Overwatch series just from the character reveals.