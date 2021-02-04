Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

This Violin-Playing Cosplayer Is The Hero We Need

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Gif: Violin Samurai/YouTube

Meet the Violin Samurai. The YouTuber dresses up as iconic characters in ramshackle costumes and then plays video game music. If only he could see half the time!

In the clip below, for example, he spends the first mention trying to get his costume (and the music) right. The actual performance is about three minutes in. It’s terrific.

Check out more of his performances as he contends with homemade costumes and plays beautifully.

Not exactly ideal outfits to play in! But we live in less than ideal times.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION