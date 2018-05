Despite its world-conquering popularity, I don’t see much Fortnite cosplay crossing my desk, so thanks to Sami Bess for changing that.



Her Ramirez is almost entirely hand-made, from the props to the armour to the tattoo. Even the boots were modified to make them look more like the character model.

You can see more of Sami’s cosplay at her Facebook and Instagram pages.