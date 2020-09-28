What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

The final day of last year’s show. Having originally cancelled those September dates, organisers now want the show to take place Dec 11-13. Photo : Paul Butterfield ( Getty Images )

In December 2020, the organisers of the LA Comic Con want to open the doors of the Los Angeles Convention Center and allow thousands of people in for a nerd show. That’s in less than three months! What the hell!



Advertisement

Despite every other major (and minor show) across the planet deciding to simply take the year off and reconvene when there isn’t a risk of illness and death, LA Comic Con is bored of this whole thing and would like to get back to normal, regardless of whether things are actually normal or not.

“Over the past six months, we’ve been struggling with a very important question: “Should we even ATTEMPT to have L.A. Comic Con in 2020?” Chris DeMoulin, general manager of the con, told Los Angeles Daily News.

Advertisement

“Since March, we’ve been living in some version of a ‘Lockdown/Safer at Home’ world, trying hard to stay safe, hoping and praying for the health and safety of ourselves, our family, friends, neighbors and all of our fellow human beings. We’re wearing masks, keeping socially distant, and remaining thankful for frontline workers, hospital personnel and everyone working hard to make a difference.

“And yet, we all yearn for just a little bit of normality, to reclaim some aspects of our lives pre-COVID.”

Chris, that’s not how this works! You can’t just make like the President of the United States and yearn all this away. Covid is still infecting millions of Americans and killing thousands.

Wearing cosplay for a weekend and getting some prints signed is absolutely not worth the risk of someone getting sick (and carrying severe symptoms for potentially months, if not the rest of their lives), getting their loved ones sick, and maybe even someone dying.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, the con is trying to sell this with a series of Covid-safe measures, like the fact they’ve rented the entire LA Convention Center space instead of the regular half, are selling half the number of tickets as usual (last year’s event drew 100,000 people) and will spread out stalls and activities.

But this is an indoor con that is still aiming to attract 50,000 people, and no amount of precautions can make that sound like a safe idea, let alone a good one.