Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’. Cosplay:



This unexpected coming together of two franchises comes courtesy of chriswithcamera (photographer) and cosplayers cutiepiesensei (Iron Bakugo), xkirakelly (Thordoroki) & myladygabriella (Captain Deku).



The costumes were all designed by cutiepiesensei, but each cosplayer was responsible for building their own outfit.



