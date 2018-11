I’ve been trying for three years now to get this site turned into a dedicated Witcher 3 cosplay blog, and while that hasn’t quite panned out like I was hoping, I’m going to keep on trying with shots like these.



This is Ves & Roche from the Blue Stripes commando group, steadfast and strangely-dressed special forces working to undermine the Nilfgaardian occupation of their homeland.

Ves is Haku, while Roche is Kensatsu Kan. All photos by Eva.