Witcher Cosplayer Turns Geralt Into A Firefighter, Football Player And Rock Star

Having released one a few years back, Witcher cosplayer extraordinaire Maul has decided to do another one, only this time he’s imagining Geralt jumping through The Witcher 3's portals and ending up in more Earthly forms of employment.



And so we have Geralt, no longer a Witcher, but a firefighter:

And a rock star:

A businessman:

And a football player:

He’s also a cop, a Cyberpunk character, a farmer, a greaser and, in January, what appears to be Michael Fahey.

All photos have been taken by the always-excellent eosAndy, and the calendar is available now from Maul’s website.