It’s not easy cosplaying as Goro Majima, the spicy meatballs on the side of the Yakuza universe. For one, you need to be able to pull off some very tight pants. And then you need to nail his essence, which is so much arrogance and menace that the average actual human being just couldn’t do it.



Enyen can, though. A Taiwanese cosplayer currently in Chicago, he’s got the wardrobe (and grin) to absolutely nail Majima. As you can see here.

Gorgeous. And just for fun, Enyen also does an amazing Fem Majima as well: